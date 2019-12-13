Lukashenko: BNBC launch results from right policy during pandemic

The launch of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation became possible due to the right policy of the authorities during the pandemic. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to the BNBC in Pukhovichi District.



As BNBC Director General Daniel Uritsky reported to the head of state, the construction of the production began in 2019, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, funding for the work from the Chinese side did not stop, because Belarus did not impose any large-scale restrictions and did not close its borders. "CITIC had only one project under construction in the world and it was in in Belarus. All other projects have stopped," he said.



Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that the basis of all economic problems in the world is Covid. The President warned about this scenario two years ago.



"A lot of people didn't understand then what I proposed to them. The whole world is going this way, but here he wants to threaten the Belarusians. I always posed the question: is this an artificially created pandemic situation or a natural one? Even today, 90% of people say that it is artificial. What was it about? It was meant to bring down the whole world and, China in the first place, to bring the economy down, to collapse the states. And who would have benefited from this? Those, who print the money. And they printed a lot of money. The today's inflation is the inflation created by the United States of America and partly by the European Union. But most importantly, the economies had to collapse. And today they are collapsing, falling apart. And Russia is feeling the consequences, and will feel them even more. We have not stopped the production, so today we have dozens of new buildings for the October Revolution Day. This is one of them," said the President.



Alexander Lukashenko thanked the Chinese side for their support of the project. The company "CITIC Group," which acted as general contractor, suspended the construction of all projects during the pandemic, except for the BNBC.



"Thank you so much for the tremendous help and support. Only close friends can give such help and support," said Alexander Lukashenko during a conversation with Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyun. - We are still thinking about medicines, which we are ready to produce together with the Chinese."



In his turn, the Chinese ambassador noted that the BNBC is a strategic facility for Belarus and a unique site not only for the CIS, but also for Europe.



Alexander Lukashenko also tasked the Belarusian agrarians to provide the BNBC with the necessary amount of grain. The corresponding order was given to Minister of Agriculture and Food Igor Brylo. "You have another task for the next year - to produce enough grain for state needs, in total, two million tons, along with the state order for next year," the President stressed.



While talking about the prospects of the BNBC development, Uritsky said that the enterprise should be socially responsible because it was created thanks to the support of the State and exists thanks to the farmers. The BNBC products have high added value, and the salaries of ordinary workers are not bad here. The average salary is Br2.2 thousand.



"Any business project should be socially responsible," said the President. He recalled that the directors in trade earn millions, while the salaries of ordinary employees are low. It shouldn't be like that, stressed the head of the state.



The Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation has another facility planned - the so-called project of prospective development "BNBC-3". It implies the organization of production of vitamins, amino acids, starch and glucose products. It will enable the production of vitamins (B2, B12, C) and new amino acids (valine, leucine, isoleucine), which are fundamentally new both for Belarus and all CIS countries.



The implementation term of this project is 5 years. But the head of state is demanding a tighter schedule.



