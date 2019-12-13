EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko signs decree on raising pensions from September 1

On August 15, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree № 259 "On raising pensions," reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The decree provides for the recalculation of labor pensions and their increase by an average of 5% from September 1, 2023.

In September, Br1.7 billion will be allocated to pay pensions, of which Br72 million - additional costs due to the increase in accordance with the decree

