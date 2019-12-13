3.40 RUB
Ideal dairy complex demonstrated to Lukashenko - head of state satisfied with what he saw
During his visit to Belynichi District, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the dairy complex Lyamnitsa of the Kolkhoz Rodina, BELTA reports.
A week ago, in Soligorsk, the head of state took part in the plenary session of the republican seminar-conference on the development of cattle breeding. Then the President said that he plans to familiarize himself with cattle fattening. He cited as an example the work of the Kolkhoz Rodina in Belynichi District, where an effective system has been developed.
Today, having visited the dairy complex "Lyamnitsa" and familiarized with the organization of milk production and heifer breeding, the head of state was satisfied with what he saw. "This is the best room for cattle," he emphasized.
What is the secret of this cowshed? The farm built it by its own efforts. It looks simple, but at the same time reliable: concrete floors, metal structures, wooden walls and slate on the roof.
