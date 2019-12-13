Lukashenko instructs to help regional agricultural producers in selling their products in Minsk

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ordered to help regional agricultural producers in selling their products in Minsk. He gave the corresponding order during a visit to the production cooperative named after V.I. Kremko in Grodno Region, BelTA informs.



The President stressed that such agricultural producers should be helped to get to the capital market. "Whoever wants it, we should help. We will solve this issue by trade," the President said.



According to him, these farms should be given more opportunities. "It is such farms that should be supported. Instruct the Mayor of Minsk immediately. We should even somehow allocate places for them not to build," ordered the Belarusian leader.



