Lukashenko visits Brest Region - agrarian theme continues with rapeseed

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Brest Region, BelTA informs.



In Pruzhany District, apart from reports on the progress of agricultural work and socio-economic development of the region, Alexander Lukashenko will get familiar with different varieties and hybrids of rapeseed, as well as with the products made of this plant seeds. The technology of growing the crop and sowing winter crops will be also in the focus of attention. The head of the state will be also shown the samples of native planters.



As usual, the Head of State will also become familiar with the operating, maintenance, and repair conditions of agricultural machinery.



Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized the importance of rape for the development of agriculture. It is a valuable oil-bearing and fodder crop, a source of high-quality vegetable oil and fodder protein.



