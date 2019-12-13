Lukashenko visits agricultural branch of Minskoblagroservice, new model of Belarusian agribusiness

The unprofitable and unsightly farm in the urban settlement of Krivichi, Myadel District, was turned into a model farm for the entire republic. Our President has come on a business trip to Narochansky District today to see what has been achieved and to disseminate the experience across the country.



But even here, with a competent approach, we managed to organize all the processes - primarily technological, staffing and as a result obtained a reference complex with a super technological l grain drying complex.



The whole country needs such experience. Today the President is on a business trip to Naroch District to discuss the strategy. They say Lukashenko travels only to model farms and hears about the best agrarian experiments. Many people are offended that they did not go there where everything was not so smooth. But in Krivichi the farm was literally dying out. And now it's on everyone's lips.



Lukashenko about the reason for his visit to the Myadel District: This is an example of creating a new farm.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



Why did I come to you? That is the main question, what I am getting at. The existing farms, about half of them, are outdated. They have outdated machine yards and grain dryers. The farms are obsolete. This is an example of creating new farms.



The President hardly listens to the arguments of those who have lost faith in the prospects of the northern lands. At the moment "Minskoblagroservice" farm branch in Krivichi is engaged in crop farming.



There is really nothing to do in the zone of risky agriculture without modern agricultural machinery and equipment. The agronomists here are aided by the entire power of the Belarusian agricultural engineering industry: energy-intensive tractors "Belarus", flagman combines "Gomselmash" and know-how of manufacturers from Lida and Dzerzhinsk. The whole equipment park turned out to be literally exemplary.



"Don't wait for the weather, the weather is perfect for agriculture. Yes, there are no such wild storms now. So I do not see a problem. The weather will not be better and there is no need. We just need to maneuver, we must forget the previous dry years," said the President.



