Lukashenko leaves like for Brest Region

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko praised Brest Region for the results of work in the countryside. This was stated by the head of state at a ceremony honoring the leaders of the agro-industrial complex, BelTA informs.



While awarding orders and medals for high achievements to agricultural workers in the current year, the head of state mentioned some of the remaining gaps beyond the ceremony.



"In general, we've completed the agricultural year. But you still have at least half a percent of the corn in the field. So, I think you will do your best. Let it be just a little. Maybe we do not need this grain any more, though we always need it," said the President.



Noting the current weather with snow, he drew attention to the fact that the Belarusian agricultural sector works in the zone of risky, and sometimes almost critical farming. "This will be a good lesson to our governors. I think, including in the Grodno Region, which is surprising. Make certain conclusions from this," urged the head of state.



"Maybe, except for Brest Region and Brest people in general. We should not praise them too much. This year they worked more than perfectly. Well done!" - praised Alexander Lukashenko.



