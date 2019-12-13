Lukashenko to consider land reclamation issues during his working trip to Tolochin District

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working trip to Tolochin District, Vitsebsk region, BelTA informs.



The President will visit Amkodor-KEZ. The company is the only Belarusian manufacturer of reclamation machines and single-bucket hydraulic excavators on tracks and wheels, as well as trenchers. The plant also produces bulldozers, telescopic handlers, canal cleaners and mowers.



Alexander Lukashenko is expected to participate in a plenary session of the national seminar-meeting on the restoration and use of reclamation land in Belarus.



Alexander Lukashenko has mentioned the importance of land reclamation work more than once. For instance, exactly a year ago this subject was discussed at a meeting with the Council of Ministers, where the President set strategic and tactical tasks for the agrarian sector.



"It is necessary to begin to deal with this work in the state way. We are losing thousands of hectares of fertile land all over the country," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President returned to this issue during his working trip to Orsha District, Vitebsk Oblast, in June this year. "It's a very big problem. We need to have a separate talk on land reclamation. The most important issue," he said.



At the enterprise in Tolochin District the President will be reported on the state and prospects of development of the Amkodor Company, supply of machines for land reclamation in full, improvement of its service and warranty service.



Today, the Amkodor-KEZ OJSC is a modernized, dynamically developing full-cycle production enterprise. The company's equipment operates in a number of countries.



