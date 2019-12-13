Lukashenko demands to get rid of intermediate trade in sale of Belarusian products

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded to get rid of intermediate trade in the sale of Belarusian products. The President made a statement to that effect at the meeting on security issues.



"I emphasize once again: all middlemen for the Belarusian products should be removed. There should be only direct work. And there will be a solid savings," said the President. In this regard, he mentioned MTZ, MAZ, BelAZ and other companies that use intermediaries to export their products.



"We have seen what such dealerships lead to. That's why I advise all heads of enterprises (large, small, medium, private and state-owned): you should be dealers yourself, you should sell your products at markets yourself," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "Well, if you let some private individuals sell, let the minister approve this decision," he said.



As for the purchase of imported goods, the state intends to strictly control the process of pricing, the President said. "We will check where the price has gone up by 5-10 times. If it's justified, so be it. If not - we know how to count well, you will be responsible under the Penal Code," warned the Belarusian leader.



