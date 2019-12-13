Lukashenko congratulates new Deputy Prime Minister and voice tasks for economy

The President held a working meeting with the new Deputy Prime Minister. Following the results of personnel rotation, the post of deputy head of government was taken by Petr Parkhomchik. He has worked his way up from a simple worker to the commercial director of MTZ. For a long time he managed such an industrial giant as BelAZ. And for the last two years he headed the entire Ministry of Industry. That is a specialist with colossal experience. By the way, it so happened that today is Deputy Prime Minister's birthday. It is a round date - he is 65!



"Our only task in the economy is not to fall below the last year. Of course, industry should play the main role here, said the head of state. Agriculture, I feel, will reach the promised parameters of 104%. We have everything for that, and the weather has spared us, and made us happy, we have harvested (we are almost coming to the finish line) grain crops, we will probably get 8 million tons this year, or maybe (a dream in hand) 8.2 million tons. And if everything happens as it is now, 11 million tons - it will be a record for our country, we will get the necessary, high-quality grain to feed our people and enough for the production of compound feeds."



Today all have to work in difficult conditions. In addition to traditional competition in the markets, the West does not relieve pressure. Despite the sanction attack and all the difficulties associated with it, the Ministry of Industry under Parkhomchik has practically fulfilled all indicators for the first half of the year. The positive dynamics remains: both in the growth of production and exports. During this period it is important for all enterprises to explore markets - to work both in the West and in the East. The President once again emphasizes import substitution.



The government should also focus on major investment projects. These are the oil refineries in Mozyr and Novopolotsk, as well as BelNPP at full capacity. Grodno Azot and Svetlogorsk Pulp and Paper Mill projects should also be completed. It was also voiced: do not forget about the instructions on the leather industry and equipment production. In general, we should do what Belarusians are strong in and deepen the areas that are effective and in demand in the markets today.



