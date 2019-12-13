Lukashenko congratulates workers and veterans of energy industry on their professional holiday

Today is the Power Engineer Day in Belarus. This industry is strategically important for the economy. It ensures continuous operation of companies, government institutions, as well as coziness and warmth in the homes of Belarusians.

President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the workers and veterans of the industry on their professional holiday.

Our energy sector is serious and large-scale. And in spite of the external challenges, it continues to work steadily. The relevant agencies note the growth of electricity consumption for heating and water heating. In 11 months, the figure has almost doubled. This year, new substations appeared in the Brest, Grodno and Minsk regions. More than a thousand kilometers of power grids have been reconstructed.

The modernization of the main production assets of the Belarusian energy system was carried out thanks to the support of the head of state. The accumulated experience, technological and production potential allow us to promptly respond to all external and internal factors, ensure stable operation of the energy system and in the future continue to modernize facilities and create conditions to increase electricity consumption in the country!