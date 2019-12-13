Lukashenko tasks new head of Department of Presidential Affairs with export of medical services and production modernization

The Department of Presidential Affairs is a multidisciplinary complex, which not only provides events with the participation of the head of state, but also includes national parks, medical and recreational facilities, dozens of agro-processing and handicraft companies, and hotels. There are about 70 organizations with more than 27 thousand people. Its structure includes the Republican Clinical Medical Center, health resorts in Belarus and on the Black Sea coast. The Administration also offers tourist recreation in national parks and the Berezina Biosphere Reserve. A separate area of work is the Department for Humanitarian Activities: it provides assistance to a wide range of people in need. In general, the results of work of the organizations included in the system of the Department of Presidential Affairs for the first half of the year are good: the net profit was more than 100 million rubles. The quality of products and services and the efficiency of the work of the organizations of the Department of Presidential Affairs must be at a high level. These are the requirements set forth by the head of state for the work of the Department.