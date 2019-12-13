3.41 RUB
Lukashenko: The upcoming Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia becomes another platform for new business ideas
Preparation for the XI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to be held in Vitebsk in summer 2024 was the topic of the meeting of the President of Belarus on relevant issues of development of the Vitebsk Region, BelTA informs.
"We should take the preparations as seriously as possible. I know that the general idea of the event - science and innovations for the economic development of the union - has been proposed. We have something to offer our partners (the success of TIBO-2023 is a proof of that) and there is something to borrow from Russian colleagues in science," the head of state emphasized.
Alexander Lukashenko noted that the upcoming Forum is another platform for new business ideas: from innovative developments to the conclusion of major contracts. "We need to report on the developed concepts, plans for organization and our chips that we are ready to present to the people. Maybe it's time to invite partners from other countries to participate as well?" - he asked.
