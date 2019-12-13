Lukashenko: The upcoming Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia becomes another platform for new business ideas

Preparation for the XI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to be held in Vitebsk in summer 2024 was the topic of the meeting of the President of Belarus on relevant issues of development of the Vitebsk Region, BelTA informs.

"We should take the preparations as seriously as possible. I know that the general idea of the event - science and innovations for the economic development of the union - has been proposed. We have something to offer our partners (the success of TIBO-2023 is a proof of that) and there is something to borrow from Russian colleagues in science," the head of state emphasized.