Lukashenko to take part in EAEU summit in Bishkek

On November 8-9, the President of Belarus will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. In Bishkek, Alexander Lukashenko will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. There are about two dozen items on the agenda of the EAEU summit. The heads of state will discuss the development of cooperation projects in industry, the formation of common markets, work on eliminating obstacles and barriers to mutual trade, the main directions of international activities in 2023 and other issues. During the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko is expected to voice the proposals of the Belarusian side on the strategic directions of the Eurasian Economic Union concerning further deepening of integration in the EAEU space and ensuring sustainability of national economies.