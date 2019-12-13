3.42 RUB
Lukashenko calls to enhance EAEU technological sovereignty regardless of relations with the West
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko calls to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union's technological sovereignty, regardless of the dynamics of relations with the West. This was stated by the head of state during his speech at the II Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow, BelTA informs.
According to the Belarusian leader, the industrial cooperation will allow creating products under the Eurasian brand with the maximum degree of localization, as well as developing new import-substituting projects.
"More than a quarter of the industrial goods imported into the union can be replaced by the products of national manufacturers at about $70 billion a year. The fourth industrial revolution provides a chance for effective implementation of import-substituting initiatives in the real economy at the regional level," said Alexander Lukashenko.
"Regardless of the further course of our relations with the so-called Western partners, technological sovereignty and substitution of critical imports will remain the basis for the further development of our union," said the President
