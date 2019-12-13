Industrial cooperation should become core aspect of cooperation with Russian regions

This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Governor of Voronezh region of Russia Alexander Gusev.



"The industrial cooperation should become a core aspect of our trade and economic relations. We discussed this topic in detail during my recent visit to Primorye, and with the Russian President. Practice shows that it is cooperation that lays a strong foundation for long-term relations and gives a good integration effect," Alexander Lukashenko said.



When opening assembly plants in Russia, Belarus aims to increase the degree of their localization, which is guaranteed to create new jobs in the region, the President said.



"Obviously, one of the leading topics is cooperation in the construction sector. You know how Belarusian builders can work. You have already seen it. There is probably no match for Belarusians in terms of price and quality. And the culture of construction is at an appropriate level," stressed the head of state.



He also noted that Belarus has a lot of developments in modernizing transport infrastructure. Belavtodor holding successfully fulfills orders in the CIS countries. In this case Belarus offers a comprehensive approach to the repair and reconstruction of roads, bridges and overpasses.



Belarusian companies are ready to supply all kinds of equipment to Voronezh Region. Agriculture could be another area for cooperation. In addition to direct supplies of high-quality foodstuffs to Voronezh Region, Belarus is ready to share its experience and technologies in cattle breeding, pedigree farming and seed production, Alexander Lukashenko said.



