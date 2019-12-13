Lukashenko: During turbulent years of Perestroika Belarus managed to preserve its microelectronics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting on the prospects of microelectronics on the basis of the holding company Planar, BelTA informs.

The President noted that today a lot of attention is paid to the development of microelectronics in the world. The struggle for leadership in this area even leads to military clashes at times.

"The place of our meeting, we can say, is symbolic and historic. It is here, at Planar, that the brain and heart of microelectronics of the Soviet Union was created in the 1960s," said Alexander Lukashenko.

In this regard, the head of state also mentioned an unusual story. Nobel Prize winner Zhores Alferov, a famous native of Belarus, once said that in the 1980s he used to communicate with Minister of Electronic Industry of the USSR Vladislav Kolesnikov, who confessed: "If Planar is gone, there would be no more electronic industry in the USSR."

"That says it all. It was really the heart of the entire electronics industry. It was the absolute truth," stressed the President. - When this breakthrough industry was being created, America, the Soviet Union, and Japan could have pulled it off intellectually and financially. At that time we still had related industries, especially in Russia, but the think tank was in Belarus."

But in the perestroika and post-perestroika years only Belarus managed to preserve this heritage, not even national, but global, noted Alexander Lukashenko.

"I remember very well how they tried to persuade me to sell or close down these enterprises: let us buy them or import everything from the West. Thank God, no matter how hard it was, the country has preserved Planar, Integral, BelOMO, Horizont and Vitebsk Monolit. But the most important thing is the scientific infrastructure in this science intensive industry. Thirty years have passed. What do we see? Technologies are decisive in the struggle for the redivision of the world. Those who have it are able not only to survive, but to establish their own rules of the game in the future. The so-called civilized, democratic Western world shamelessly uses technological leverage, imposing sanctions and trying to bring unwanted rival states to their knees," said the President.