Lukashenko tells about policy in agriculture

Modernization, rescuing the laggards and finding ways to improve agriculture. These are the key topics raised by the President in Krupsky District at one of the production sites of the Dzerzhinsky Agro-Industrial Complex.



Today the whole company employs over 6 thousand people. It is a large and diversified agricultural organization, which not only develops its assets, but also looks into the future. There are plans to build a plant for innovative processing of non-food animal raw materials, turkey meat breeding facilities and new sections of poultry houses. This strong farm appeared in its time by reorganization of the poultry farm.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



Why do I hold on to large farm products, to these collective farms or soviet farms? Because such farms unlike others, help to support villages. They are dragging this social stuff on themselves, which should be handled by the state. So for me and for you, they are the people of the state. That's why we are sticking to them. That's the policy of the state. We produce fodder for cattle breeding, we save the villages and give jobs to the people on the land. That's the way it should be! This is our policy in agriculture.



Increase the profitability of sales, expanding production is one of the theses of the President, which has already been voiced at the plant. The head of state attended the new department for broiler chicken, a modern meat-processing shop of the production site near the village of Dvorishche. The agricultural company expects to reach an annual production of 110 thousand tons of chicken broilers, 6 thousand tons of turkey meat, 91 million eggs by 2025. The demand for poultry is growing both domestically and on the world market.



