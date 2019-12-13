President demands active involvement of Belarusian industrial enterprises in import substitution

The development of the machine-building and petrochemical industries is one of the key topics of the President’s working visit to Bobruisk.



Working visit to Bobruisk: President inspects industry



The President's itinerary includes two major enterprises of Mogilev Region – “Bobruisk-Agromash and “Belshina”, but it's not just about the economy of these giants, but about the work of the Ministry of Industry in general. The heads of the major industrial enterprises of Belarus gathered at “Bobruisk-Agromash”. Each of them has something to say about the work done, because the sanctions gave an impetus to the intense development of their proprietary solutions and implementation of technologies. Belarusians know how to do a lot of things themselves. A wide range of import-substituting Belarusian-made products was presented to the President. There was also a detailed discussion of the situation with the directors of enterprises MAZ and MTZ (Minsk Tractor Works). The President stated that if the Ministry of Industry withstands, the country will work.



The head of state also drew attention to a number of facilities in the city, including social infrastructure and dormitories, which need to be put in order. Facts of mismanagement were revealed by the State Control Committee. The Governor was instructed to remedy the situation before January 1. The President also gave instructions on the development of the production sector and the construction of housing in the regions. He suggested extending a number of preferential conditions to the regional level if it will be necessary.



The President gave a message to officials not to show off.



Import substitution and resistance to sanctions are the key topics of the President's working visit.



The conversation at “Belshina” is also much broader than the state of affairs at one enterprise. We are talking about minimizing the consequences of sanctions, development of Belneftekhim and implementation of the investment project for the production of all steel tires. This is a complex technology, which increases the durability and longevity of the product.



A number of urgent topics were also raised during Alexander Lukashenko's communication with the labor collective. And it is not only import substitution, sanctions, and pressure from the West, but also price rises and the situation in Ukraine. According to A. Lukashenko, no one knows how the situation will end up there.



As for the rise in prices, the President attributes the situation to external factors, but warns that no one is allowed to profit from it. The situation in the world is not easy, there is a crisis. Import substitution is the most important issue, which will give an impetus to the development of our economy.



