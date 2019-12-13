PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Lukashenko: Starting today, food products should not be divided into socially important and not important

Food products should stop dividing into socially important and not important. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the economic block of the government, BelTA informs.

The President demanded from the officials to remove the phrase "socially important products" from their language.

"It shouldn't be divided into important and not important," said Alexander Lukashenko, implying that all products matter to people

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All