Lukashenko: Starting today, food products should not be divided into socially important and not important
Food products should stop dividing into socially important and not important. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with the economic block of the government, BelTA informs.
The President demanded from the officials to remove the phrase "socially important products" from their language.
"It shouldn't be divided into important and not important," said Alexander Lukashenko, implying that all products matter to people
