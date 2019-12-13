Lukashenko: World situation forces Belarus and Iran to look for necessary forms of cooperation

The situation in the world forces Belarus and Iran to look for the necessary forms of cooperation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Belarus Saeed Yari, BelTA informs.

Speaking of cooperation with Iran, the President noted that the results could be much more, but everything that has already been done during the period of the Ambassador's activity in Belarus will become a basis, a foundation of the future bilateral relations. "Of course, as I have already said, we could have done more, but the situation in the world and around Iran and Belarus fortunately forces us to be closer and to look for the forms of cooperation that are in demand today," said the Belarusian leader.

The level of the trade turnover between the two countries is normal, but at the same time, according to him, he would like to see "more volume". "We should go from simple trade to cooperation. We need to create joint productions in Iran and Belarus," says Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian head of state also expressed interest in a joint project of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran to build North-South railway and automobile road. This project, in particular, was discussed at the meeting of the presidents of Belarus and Russia. "We are very interested in it," stressed the Belarusian leader.

"You see that there are a lot of tasks before our countries, before the leadership of the countries. I very much hope that your further work, including in Tehran, will contribute to the deepening of our relations. I think you will be personally interested in it," said the President to the Ambassador of Iran, whose diplomatic mission in Belarus has come to an end.