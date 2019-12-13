Lukashenko: Justice is the essence of our policy, and there can be no deviation from this principle.

The President noted that in the current difficult situation in the world and around Belarus, one could try to attribute some shortcomings to sanctions, external pressure and so on. "Indeed, this is one of the reasons for what is going on inside the country. But that's no reason to lump everything into one pile and say: we have nothing to do with it. It turns out that we do have something to do with it. And the practice of four months has shown that it does. When they took it under control, the average price fell by nearly 3%," said the Belarusian leader.