Lukashenko: We don't have and won't have a commodity shortage, I guarantee it to the people
There is no commodity shortage in Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with the economic bloc of the government, BelTA informs.
"We do not and will not have commodity shortages. I guarantee it to the people. And you will answer for the prices with your heads," said the head of state to the officials.
