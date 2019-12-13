Lukashenko: Prices of imported goods must be affordable for Belarusian citizens

"We have managed to prevent empty shelves and return the variety of assortment through the arrival of new suppliers, mostly from Russia and Turkey, friendly to us. But this is no reason to stop. The prices of imported goods must be affordable for our citizens, especially if we do not produce them ourselves," stressed the Belarusian leader.

Another problem is that unequal conditions for domestic producers and importers have emerged, which contributes to the sale of mostly foreign products. "Importers have an opportunity to form a favorable price for themselves outside the country and get more profit. Let's see how fair it is and whether the government sees it," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "I perfectly understand that any system of regulations is a living organism, which changes with the internal and external factors. That is not everything depends on us in the country. But I do not set the task to regulate the whole world. My task, including yours, is to control the processes that take place within the borders of our Belarus. Sometimes, it is acceptable to accelerate positive changes, manually, as they say."