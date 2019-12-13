Lukashenko: Economy should be the first and foremost basis for the unity of Belarus and Russia

The unity of Belarus and Russia should be based primarily on the economy, and our countries have everything to build close relations. This was stated by our President at a meeting with the governor of Novosibirsk region of Russia.

The priorities of interaction were discussed today at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that this visit will open a new page in cooperation between our regions. Moreover, Siberia is a special region, it is historically closely connected with Belarus. And this opens up new opportunities for joint work. Last year the trade turnover reached almost half a billion dollars. However, this year's figures are weaker. And today the main task is to equalize trade and strengthen cooperation.

Cooperation with Novosibirsk is currently based mainly on supplies of agricultural and quarry equipment, the President stated.

"But we know that the field of activity in this direction is much wider. We have an opportunity to help you solve problems with the renewal of the fleet of passenger transport and other equipment," Alexander Lukashenko said. He called modernization of streetcars at the facilities created by Belkommunmash in Novosibirsk Region a good example of such industrial cooperation.