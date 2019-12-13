President meets with delegation of Perm Krai in Palace of Independence on July 28

Resisting sanctions includes a course for import substitution, strengthening industrial cooperation and a consistent increase in trade. These are the objectives set by both sides. The delegation of the Russian region, headed by Governor Dmitry Makhnin, will stay in Minsk for a few days. Three hundred companies from this region currently supply products to Belarus. These are the products of the chemical and machine-building industries, as well as timber. More than 220 Belarusian companies are importers. The guests are interested in everything: from technology to equipment supplies. Next year the capital of the region will celebrate its 300th anniversary. And, of course, the leadership is preparing for this event on a large scale. Colossal changes are expected in Perm: reconstruction of streets, public places, parks, cultural institutions, medical center, and road infrastructure. Considering the scope of the tasks, our experts can provide assistance in design and construction.