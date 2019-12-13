3.42 RUB
President meets with delegation of Perm Krai in Palace of Independence on July 28
Resisting sanctions includes a course for import substitution, strengthening industrial cooperation and a consistent increase in trade. These are the objectives set by both sides. The delegation of the Russian region, headed by Governor Dmitry Makhnin, will stay in Minsk for a few days. Three hundred companies from this region currently supply products to Belarus. These are the products of the chemical and machine-building industries, as well as timber. More than 220 Belarusian companies are importers. The guests are interested in everything: from technology to equipment supplies. Next year the capital of the region will celebrate its 300th anniversary. And, of course, the leadership is preparing for this event on a large scale. Colossal changes are expected in Perm: reconstruction of streets, public places, parks, cultural institutions, medical center, and road infrastructure. Considering the scope of the tasks, our experts can provide assistance in design and construction.
Today, the delegation will hold negotiations with the Government. The region is interested in the supply of engineering products, so the guests will also visit Amkodor. There will also be a meeting with the leadership of Belaruskali. Negotiations in the Ministry of Industry and a visit to the Minsk Automobile Plant are planned for tomorrow.
