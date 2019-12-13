Lukashenko sees new opportunities for light industry

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sees new opportunities for the development of light industry in the current difficult situation, including the sanctions pressure.



The President noted that under the current circumstances many foreign players have left the Russian market. Belarus has also reduced imports. "So this is a chance to occupy this niche, at our main market, and the Russian one. So if you do not rise during this time, as well as other industries, let's say, agriculture, you will waste the opportunity. No one stops you now. And you are the monopolists in general, you have no real competition. That's an opportunity of this difficult period," said the Belarusian leader. - "The crisis is hard, difficult, but it is a chance, an opportunity for the light industry. We have everything. We have fabrics, sewing machines, qualified personnel, technologists, managers, seamstresses, and others who knit or do other things - we have everything. So it all depends on us. And if you have any problems, you tell us. We'll solve them now. It's easier to solve them now."



Alexander Lukashenko noted that the focus on exports is good, but one should not forget the domestic market, pointed out the President.



The report, along with Tatiana Lugina, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Petro Parkhomchik, chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov and Chairman of the National Statistics Committee Inna Medvedeva.



In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that all five participants of the meeting, including himself, are wearing national clothes. "I also dress exclusively in clothes made in our country," said the President.



