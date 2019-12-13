Lukashenko about prices and inflation in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about prices and inflation in Belarus at a meeting with the staff of Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology, BelTA informs.



Prices and pricing are the most severe problems not in terms of containing prices. The President pointed out that external inflation affects the prices in the country. "Inflation mostly comes to us from outside, because money has depreciated there, production has not yet recovered there. The increase in oil, metals and other things made the price go up. And how am I going to hold down the price of a tractor, for example? If I start restraining it, the production will collapse, because their price is low, and the cost of production is growing. It will exceed the price of the product itself - the production will stop," explained the head of state. - "So this is a very sensible subject. I understand that it impacts people, but we do not live in an isolated world. And you know, even America, which is kind of self-sufficient, has almost the same inflation as we do."



"We're showing real inflation of more than 9% for the year. Yes, it's hard, but it's possible to live. And we just have to survive in this situation," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The President summed up: "Prices are held down where necessary. The prices of domestic food, for example, are clear to us: we count everything there. We buy the imported products at world prices, that is why we have this inflation."



