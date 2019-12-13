Lukashenko: No one will punish anyone for a mistake, but if you steal, there will be no forgiveness

No one will punish leaders for a mistake, but if they shamelessly steal, there can be no forgiveness. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting on the state and objectives of industrial development, BelTA informs.

The head of state drew attention to the problem of growing corruption schemes in industry.

"And don't refer here to some risks, that you can’t have risks. We are talking about business risks that managers sometimes have to take in the interests of further development of the enterprise. We turn a blind eye to that. But when you put it in your pocket and it's in full view of those who should watch and are watching, you don't go around crying that someone is punished," Alexander Lukashenko said.

"No one will punish anyone for a mistake. You can always reach up to the President and explain your mistake. But if you steal shamelessly, putting down thousands of labor collectives and flagships of our industry, there can be no forgiveness," the head of state stressed.