Lukashenko declares special status of strategic cooperation with Tajikistan

Belarus and Tajikistan managed to give their cooperation a special status of strategic interaction. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Dushanbe at the talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in an enlarged format.



Alexander Lukashenko first of all thanked Emomali Rakhmon for the warm welcome of the Belarusian delegation, while noting the rapid development of Tajikistan. "I never cease to be amazed at the speed and scale of the changes taking place in your country. Being involved in the improvement of Minsk every day, I understand what titanic work is behind the appearance of the beautiful and well-appointed capital of Tajikistan," the head of state said.



According to the President, the level of Belarusian-Tajik contacts allows the countries to discuss any, even the most complicated issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the interaction in international and integration organizations in a trusting format.



"It is the readiness of both sides to strengthen partnership and allied relations, to deepen and develop contacts that has enabled us to give the cooperation between Belarus and Tajikistan a special status of strategic interaction," said Alexander Lukashenko. - "In general, we have no closed topics. There are no secret issues from each other. We discuss any issues in a friendly, fraternal way and, I think, we will find a solution."



