Political decisions don't correspond to practice in EAEU, according to M. Myasnikovich
The chairman of the EEC announced that at the meeting with Russian Prime Minister today in Moscow. Mikhail Myasnikovich visited the capitals of 4 countries out of Big Five, where he discussed the current affairs and prospects of the EAEU. There are still quite a few key points that need to be resolved as the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission noted.
The draft strategy for further development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025 will be submitted to the heads of the states for consideration at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 19 in Minsk.
