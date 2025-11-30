Major forum featuring Belarusian entrepreneurs opens in Algiers

African countries are also interested in cooperation with Belarus. For Belarus, this is the market of the future, where we are welcome and expected. And we have much to offer.

Mikhail Myatlikov, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "There are many middle-aged and older people who studied in the Soviet Union, and specifically in Minsk, during Soviet times. We meet them today. There's a diaspora here, and the older generation has nostalgia for those times. So we're also taking advantage of this to establish contacts with modern businesses, young businesses. So there's interest. They're trading today. Today, if they offer us foreign markets rich in gas and oil products, they're also buying a lot of food products and pharmaceuticals, and they're looking for educational services where they can get an education. So this market is for us."