PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Maxim Ermolovich: Reduction of tax burden on business is one of priorities of Ministry of Finance

Reduction of the tax burden on business is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Finance in the current year. This was stated by head of department Maxim Ermolovich at a gala evening dedicated to the anniversary of the state body. President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated employees of the Ministry on the 100th anniversary of the creation of the financial system of Belarus. Great attention is paid to cooperation with international organizations. This year, a roadmap of structural reforms can be prepared together with the World Bank. Its goal is to provide even greater economic resilience to external adverse shocks. In general, the financial system of Belarus is stable.

The roadmap will be the basis for the new program with the IMF. The Ministry of Finance will be involved in the development of measures in all areas - from social policy to improving the business environment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All