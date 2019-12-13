Malkina tells how Eurasian economic integration strategy until 2025 implemented

The implementation of the strategy for the development of Eurasian economic integration until 2025 has allowed to advance in the key areas of cooperation, says the EEC. Among the significant results are the roadmaps of industrialization and development of agroindustry of the EAEU. They include over one and a half hundred large import substitution projects and 170 projects in the agro-industrial sector. In addition, for the first time the Union is creating a supranational budget to stimulate integration and cooperation in the real sector of the economy.

Iya Malkina, official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission:

A unified search system "Work Without Borders" has been launched. The work is underway on the formation of a unified system of transit of goods within the Union. General principles and approaches to ensure food security of the Union member states have been adopted.