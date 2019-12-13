Import substitution in mechanical engineering and routes of goods delivery discussed by representatives of Belarus and Astrakhan Region

One of the main elements of Belarus' foreign policy is direct contacts with Russian regions. Our business has long been working directly with the enterprises of close and distant regions of our neighboring country. Moreover, it is not just at the level of sale-purchase, although this piggy bank is constantly growing. More and more often we speak about joint cooperation. Especially today, when the countries are under sanction pressure, it is important to protect and defend common interests in all spheres, to strengthen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.



A particular attention is paid to import substitution in mechanical engineering and the establishment of new routes for the delivery of goods. These issues were discussed in detail in Astrakhan. Our governmental delegation is there on a working visit. The program includes the opening of the MTZ service center, visits to the port and a number of enterprises of the Russian region. And today the talks with the governor and the signing of new agreements.



Astrakhan is the Lower Volga and Caspian Region. The delta of the famous Volga River and the shore of the Caspian Sea. In ancient times the northern routes of the Great Silk Road approached here. And today these regions are well connected by transport arteries: a railway station, a river harbor, a seaport and an international airport. Today he was receiving a flight from Belarus.



At the end of last year during the visit to us Astrakhan signed a work plan until 2024. And it is already in action. This visit is scheduled literally by the hour. It is important to determine what projects exactly there will be. And it means to assess the capabilities and needs from equipment to food.



Within 8 months, the trade turnover with Astrakhan has increased by two and a half times. In total, it is almost $50 million. And both exports and imports increase. But there is still room for improvement. And it is just such negotiations for moving forward, including logistics. The port of Astrakhan is important for our export supplies to the Caspian countries and Asia. Moreover, it is an excellent combination of a railroad and a sea port.



The intergovernmental agreement signed by Belarus and Russia on the development of transportation through transport corridors of a neighboring country opens up new opportunities. The more so because this agreement also includes this route.



Today there was a proposal to think about creating a logistics center within the framework of the special economic port zone. "We will discuss it in detail tomorrow, we need to understand the conditions and opportunities. But it looks attractive, given that it will be more effective for the marketing of our products to those markets that are adjacent to the Caspian basin. Perhaps we can optimize the costs of delivery, and it will be profitable," said the Prime Minister.



And today, Belarus is ready to more actively use the Caspian corridor North-South to transship the goods of our exporting companies.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime-Minister of Belarus: “We virtually started from zero and reached 90,000 tons for 34 months. We have plans to increase the volume of transshipment up to 450 thousand next year and 650 thousand in 2024. To do this we still need to take certain steps.”



Cooperation in the agricultural sector is equally important. Here we have the entire line of equipment and convenient financial mechanisms: leasing and preferential lending. But we are also ready to adopt technologies from this region. And buy more fish and vegetables.



Vladimir Grakun, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus: “We are interested in their technology of obtaining tomatoes in the open field, production of tomato paste. We intend to study these technologies and equipment together with the Academy of Sciences. It is important to understand whether the conditions, whether there is enough solar heat to start producing tomatoes in the southern regions of Belarus, both to provide them to the country and for the production of tomato paste.”



Astrakhan has already bought 260% more of our building materials this year than during the same period last year.



