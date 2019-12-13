MART to define unified requirements for all discounters in Belarusian market

Today in Belarus there are about 4 800 retail chains in big and small cities. More than 860 shops work in the "discounter" format. And that's where most of the food is sold. Availability of price and quality of goods are important for buyers.



In this regard, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade monitors the market for compliance with the assortment list, as well as the cost of goods and the size of the trade margin, so that the discounter was really a territory of low prices. Today these issues were discussed with representatives of retail chains. Special attention is paid to the share of Belarusian products on the shelves, as there are a lot of offers from our manufacturers. And the requirements are the same for everyone: the share of domestic products should be at least 80%. It's a matter of food security.



Following the investigation, the regulator will determine the unified requirements for all discounters operating in the Belarusian market. It is recommended that all of them adhered to the MART recommendations.



