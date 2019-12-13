3.42 RUB
MART recommends Belarusian producers to promote their products more actively
Price stability, wide assortment on the shelves and growth of retail turnover are the priorities of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade. Today, the MART board summarized the results of last year and outlined the tasks for the current year. One of them is to increase the share of domestic goods in the assortment. In this regard, MART recommends Belarusian manufacturers to promote their products more actively.
Price control in the consumer market is a topic that will not receive less attention. The task for this year is to prevent inflation growth above the forecast parameter of 6%.
As for retail turnover, it increased by 8.5% (which is twice as much as planned) and exceeded 76 billion rubles.
