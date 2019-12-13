Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies organizes large-scale discussion in Grodno

The result of agreements and an example of close cooperation between our countries. Grodno these days hosts the Forum of Regions. Delegations from 40 Russian regions are visiting the forum.

We are now in the very heart of Grodno. Lenin Square has become, perhaps, the main location of the Forum of Regions. This is already the ninth forum, and I should say that the interest is constantly growing. The number of Russian regions participating at the level of governors and their deputies is constantly growing. There are constantly topics for discussion, and now there are more of them. First, because the forum is back after two years of online communication and in a hybrid format. And, of course, the economic situation itself motivates us to work more intensively. The two countries are facing large-scale sanctions pressure and are confronting it together. They have already found the recipe for how to do it right - import substitution. Today a whole section was devoted to this topic at the Forum. Senators, among others, shared their opinions. Let's listen to a part of the interview (video).

Yes, the Forum of Regions is a good place for negotiations. Businesses and industrial enterprises can agree on cooperation, on how to replace the imported components and, possibly, jointly sell their products on foreign markets. The Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies organized a large-scale discussion for this purpose here. Experts and representatives of the real sector of economy are at the table. Everyone has their own vision of how to overcome all the modern challenges, but all are united in the fact that it can only be done together.

As we speak, a meeting of the Belarusian-Russian Business Council is about to begin. Among other things, they will talk about the support of business and enterprises in modern conditions. But the Forum of Regions is not only about the economy. Right now, but at a different location, young parliamentarians will start their session. Much attention will be given to the development of connections in the educational sphere. And dozens of other events are taking place all over the city.