Mass harvesting in Belarus about to finish

Farmers have already threshed about six million tons of grain. It remains to harvest 15% of the area. Almost 1.5 million tons was produced by farmers of Minsk Region. The leaders are Nesvizh, Slutsk, Kopyl and Minsk districts. The average yield is 34.4 centner / hectare. In the northernmost regions the harvest will last until the end of August.

