EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Measures to support entrepreneurs to be discussed by Government today

Measures to support entrepreneurs will be discussed in the Government today. According to the Ministry of Finance, the work of each big enterprise will be considered individually, taking into account the situation in the markets of partner countries, where Belarusian goods are sold and where the raw materials are bought from.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All