International online conference on antitrust regulation held in Minsk
A balance between the interests of society and the state. This is what they are talking about right now at an international conference on antitrust regulation. The conference is held in the online format. The antimonopoly authorities of the CIS countries have been invited to a dialogue on the exchange of experience with representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission. We are talking about the law-enforcement practices including during the pandemic.
Balancing the interests of society and the state
Producers, trade and buyers are faced with this challenge. To protect its market from rising world prices and make basic foodstuffs available, Belarus has introduced price regulation for socially important goods. And these temporary measures bring results.
The international conference is held on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade.
