International exhibition of military equipment and weapons continues its work
The international exhibition of military equipment and weapons continues its work in sections. Today, developers will present their products in detail. Special attention is paid to information telecommunication technology Skynet. The automated control system combines several streams of information from various sources and allows the commander not only to see the situation, but also to calculate and manage the units.
The developers admitted that they had already held preliminary talks with foreign customers and are counting on signing contracts in the near future.
