Third day of International Economic Forum in Orsha
Today is the third day of the large-scale Economic Forum in Orsha. Representatives of business community of Belarus, Russia and China will discuss the opportunities for the development of small and medium business in the modern realities. This forum is a jubilee one – it is the tenth. Every year the number of participants increases. This year it has brought together more than a hundred businessmen, managers, executives. Several agreements have already been signed at the forum. So, twin-city agreements were sealed by the heads of Orsha District and the Tver City Duma.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
