International transport corridor "North-South" proposed to extend to Africa

The countries, participants in the construction of the international transport corridor "North-South", assess the benefits of connecting the route to Africa, the sea connection. Such an initiative was proposed by the Russian side, noting the interest of exporters in this market. Now grain, products, lumber and cement are shipped from Russian ports to Iran via the transportation corridor.

The multimodal route with the length of more than 7 thousand kilometers is being built as an alternative to the sea route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf countries and the Indian Ocean through the Suez Canal. The cargo turnover along the North-South ITC last year increased by almost 20%. At the same time, it doubled in maritime transportation.