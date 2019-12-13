EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Intergovernmental Council on Antimonopoly Policy of CIS held via video conference

The Intergovernmental Council on Antimonopoly Policy of the CIS Countries is now being held in the mode of videoconference. The agenda includes fair competition and saturation of markets with goods and medicines.

