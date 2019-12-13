Belarusian Foreign Ministry: It is unacceptable to solve migration problem by building walls

The events of recent years and months in the world demonstrate the persistence of numerous challenges in the field of migration. They are fueled by armed conflicts, humanitarian crises and, in general, by negative factors in the current transformation of the system of international relations. This was stated by a representative of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry in his speech at the 113th session of the Council of the International Organization for Migration.



Yuri Ambrazevich, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus:



“Belarus is confident that it is unacceptable to solve the migration problem by building walls, massacres of migrants and asylum seekers, their forced expulsion or degrading treatment. It is unacceptable to build the policies concerning migrants and refugees on racism and xenophobia, loyalty or disloyalty to their countries of origin. This is particularly shocking when we witness such policies from so-called liberal democracy "champions" of human rights. We call on the IOM to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the EU migration policies to ensure that they meet international standards. The repeated migration crises in Europe point to systemic problems in this area.”



Yuri Ambrazevich noted the constructive involvement of the IOM in resolving the situation with migrants on the border of Belarus with the EU countries last autumn. The main priority of our cooperation in that period was the creation of safe conditions for migrants' stay and providing them with the necessary assistance.



