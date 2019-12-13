3.42 RUB
Mikhail Myasnikovich: Eurasian Economic Union should become one of five leading economies in the world
EEC head Mikhail Myasnikovich said that the Eurasian Economic Union should become one of the top five world economies. Phased steps to achieve this ambitious goal are set out in the unification strategy. The document is being finalized. It contains development road maps for each industry. Particular attention is paid to the latest products, as well as removing barriers and restrictions.
