Mikhail Myasnikovich and Andrei Danko discuss bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Slovakia
The issues of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and Slovakia, interaction at international platforms and new opportunities for implementing joint projects were the main topics at the meeting of Chairman of the National Council of this country Andrei Danko with Speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Belarusian Parliament Mikhail Myasnikovich. Last year alone, the trade turnover between the countries exceeded two hundred million dollars, a positive trend is observed this year.
Earlier, Andrei Danko had held talks with Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko. Belarus suggested Slovakia to intensify cooperation in the Visegrad Group. It includes four states: Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.
