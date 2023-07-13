Ministry of Economy: Belarus ready to intensify cooperation with Yakutia in many areas

Belarus is ready to intensify cooperation with Yakutia in many areas. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy Alesya Abramenko at the meeting of the joint working group on cooperation between Belarus and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), BelTA informs.

The event, held in the format of video-conference, was attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Andrei Fedotov, representatives of government agencies and businesses of Belarus and Yakutia. The meeting considered the results of trade and economic cooperation over the past year and their current state, the implementation of the agreement on trade, economic and cultural cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) of the Russian Federation and the Government of Belarus (in 2021-2024). A separate item on the agenda was the intensification of cooperation in industry, agro-industrial complex, construction and transport.