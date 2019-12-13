Ministry of Economy of Belarus: GDP in first quarter of the 2022 amounts to 100%

Belarus' GDP amounted to 100% in the first quarter of the year, while exports accounted for slightly over a hundred. These data are given by the Ministry of Economy on the basis of its analysis of all industries. This means that the rate of development in the first three months remained at the level of last year, despite the sanctions pressure on the enterprises producing a premium export product. Minister Alexander Chervyakov noted that the Russian market is the big potential for increasing foreign sales. Exports there should grow by 30% in 2022. This will amount to 5 billion dollars. A Particular attention is now being paid to import substitution. By the end of the month, together with the Russians, a list of goods mandatory for production will be formed to exclude duplication.